Ottawa church to host vacation Bible school Aug. 1-4

Harvest Baptist Church of Ottawa will host vacation Bible school from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 4.

This year’s theme is “Keepers of the Kingdom - standing strong in today’s battle for truth” and will feature Bible stories, singing, skits, games, crafts, a light meal and prizes.

This is for children ages 5 to 12. Admission is free.

Bring pennies for an offering to be given to a missionary each day. Register online at www.harvestbaptistchurchottawa.com or by calling Pastor Paul at 815-579-9510 before July 28. Harvest Baptist Church is at 420 E. Stevenson Road, Ottawa, just east of Walmart.