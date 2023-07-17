La Salle County police reports: July 17, 2023

Santos J. Salinas, 70, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with domestic battery at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street.
Jamie M. Schuning, 32, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Friday in the 1500 block of Paul Street.
Madeline M. Chalus, 27, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Friday in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street.
Nicole Leal, 40, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Friday at Walmart.
Dakota Dorwart, 31, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and suspended registration Friday at West Lafayette and Chestnut streets.
Hailey M. Cavanaugh, 21, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, battery, no insurance and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver Saturday in the 1600 block of James Court.
Gabriel R. Williams, 22, of Ottawa, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a peace officer and violation of bail bond Saturday at Catherine and East Allen streets.
