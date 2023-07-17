Apply for the Write Team

The application date has been extended. We are now taking applications for Write Team through Saturday, July 22.

To apply, email a short bio about yourself, your city of residence and a sample column (500 to 550 words) that would run as your first column. Also include at least three ideas for future columns. All items should be sent to dbarichello@shawmedia.com.

We strive to include local voices on our opinion page. And every six months, we rotate in new Write Team members to be some of those local voices.

We believe everyone has stories to tell. You have opinions. You have observations.

If you have any questions, contact Derek Barichello, news editor, at 815-431-4073 or email him at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.