Starved Rock State Park to host Junior Ranger Day on July 29

Junior Ranger Day will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at Starved Rock State Park.

There will be more than 15 stations to visit along the main trail behind the visitor center with handouts, information, games and activities suitable for families with children ages 5 through 13.

This is a free event and all children who participate will earn their Junior Ranger Badge. All Illinois Department of Natural Resources/state park programs are free but donations to the Starved Rock Foundation on site are welcome. Most programs at the park are made possible through funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation, the not-for-profit friends group at the park. Starved Rock State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mission of the IDNR is to manage, conserve and protect Illinois’ natural, recreational and cultural resources, further the public’s understanding and appreciation of those resources, and promote the education, science and public safety of Illinois’ natural resources for present and future generations.