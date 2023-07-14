Ottawa murder suspect found fit, Sept. 11 trial set

A suspect in the June shooting death in Ottawa has been found fit to stand trial and could face a jury on Sept. 11.
Chastity A. Furar, 21, of Spring Valley (also listed in Ottawa), appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing on her pending murder case. Although she is not alleged to have fired the shot that killed 42-year-old Eric Clements outside his home, Furar is charged as an accessory.
Furar’s lawyer, Ottawa defense attorney Karen Donnelly, had asked Furar undergo a mental health evaluation before she was given trial dates. While the findings of the exam were not disclosed in open court – mental health records are sealed – it was clear from Friday’s short proceedings Furar was deemed fit to assist Donnelly at trial.
“Judge, with that issue resolved, we can proceed to arraignment,” prosecutor Jeremiah Adams said in open court.
Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia then set a Sept. 11 jury trial – Furar will next appear Sept. 1 for a motions hearing – although whether a jury will be seated two months from now is murky. Few murder trials proceed within the 120 days allotted under the right to a speedy trial.
Furar, who remains held in La Salle County Jail on $1.5 million, would face 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted of first-degree murder, plus 15 more years because a firearm was used in Clements’ killing.
The man accused of firing the shot, meanwhile, still is looking for a lawyer.
Nicolaus J. Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, had been representing himself but advised his judge last week he wants to hire private counsel. Phillips is set to return to court July 20 for appearance with a lawyer and possible arraignment.
If convicted of murder, Phillips also faces a base range of 20-60 years with a 25-year enhancement because he is accused of firing the fatal shot from a vehicle outside Clements’ home. He is being held on $5 million.
Recent court filings revealed some details about the investigation into Clements’ death and the resulting arrests of Phillips and Furar. Investigators obtained a description of the getaway vehicle, a blue Kia, which was later spotted by drug agents who had Phillips’ and Furar’s residence in Spring Valley under surveillance.
Furar, according to court records and open-court remarks, supplied a statement in which she admitted driving Phillips to and from the crime scene and supplying Phillips, a convicted felon, with the firearm.
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro has previously described the killing as premeditated murder. He said Phillips was angered by social media exchanges between Furar and Clements. Together, he said, Phillip and Furar “decided they’re going to do away with him.”