La Salle County police reports: July 14, 2023

Vickram S. Samra, 19, of Carpentersville, was charged by Mendota police with misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor at 6 a.m. Friday at an undisclosed location. Samra and a 15-year-old runaway from DeKalb County were located together, police said, but the case remains under investigation.
Christina E. McGee, 30, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with neglect of a child at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Main Street.
Robert Simpson, 41, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while revoked plus traffic charges following a single-vehicle crash at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Holiday Drive and Lois Lane in Northville Township.
Shaliquia Givs-Chapman, 46, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while revoked and no insurance at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on Route 251 at North 34th Road in Dimmick Township.
Diamond D. Collins, 22, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Thursday at her residence.
Elizabeth R. Pullon, 24, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with disorderly conduct at 10 a.m. Thursday at 5253 Trompeter Road.
Jerome B. Sack, 54, homeless, was charged by Peru police with criminal damage to property at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Fourth Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.