Interstate 80 construction to begin on Fox River bridge in Ottawa

Repairs of the bridges carrying Interstate 80 over the Fox River in Ottawa will begin, weather permitting, Monday, July 17.

The bridges are 2 miles east of the Route 23 interchange (exit 90).

The project will repair the bridge deck and install a latex overlay. One lane in each direction will be closed during the $3 million project, which is expected to be completed by late fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

