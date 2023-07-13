La Salle County police reports: July 13, 2023

Elyse Ketter, 38, of Mendota, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North 2975th and Meridian roads in Peru Township. Ketter was charged after colliding with a vehicle driven by Enriquez Aldana, 34, of Spring Valley.
Maliki Norman, 20, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while suspended at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at Columbus Street and McKinley Road in South Ottawa Township.
Willie Stitts-Borrego III, 24, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while suspended, speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and no insurance at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 52 and East 1750th Road in Freedom Township.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.