La Salle County clerk’s Facebook post draws disapproval from board chairman, and call for forgiveness

La Salle County Board Chairman Don Jensen broke his silence Thursday on the meme posted by La Salle County Clerk Jen Ebner that drew bi-partisan rebuke last week.

“And as far as I’m concerned, forgiveness will start the healing process in this whole situation.” — Don Jensen, La Salle County Board chairman

The usually stoic Deer Park Republican spoke haltingly as he reversed his earlier “no comment” and said he did not approve of Ebner’s short-lived post but encouraged county residents to choose forgiveness over retribution.

“I don’t approve of the Facebook post,” Jensen said, asserting he spoke as a private individual, not as board chairman, “but in the same sense I defend Ms. Ebner’s right to it.”

But Jensen then appealed to La Salle County residents to choose forgiveness over retribution.

“And as far as I’m concerned, forgiveness will start the healing process in this whole situation.”

As previously reported, Ebner posted a meme on her personal Facebook page that expressed satisfaction with the end of Pride Month – the image depicted a rainbow-colored figure kicked by a figure in patriotic colors – and did not apologize, saying she was exercising her rights to free speech.

Thursday’s meeting of the La Salle County Board drew visual displays of support. Democratic board members Mike Kasap, of La Salle, and Doug Trager, of Ottawa, wore rainbow-colored bows on their lapels while Ebner wore a hair tie of patriotic colors.

The rainbow colors in the meme are representative of the LGBTQ+ community. June is Pride Month, a time when the LGBTQ+ community hosts a number of events across the country, including the recent Family Pride Fest in Ottawa.

Jensen was the only one to voice a position Thursday. Ebner did not make a statement during the public comment period and held a muted expression during Jensen’s remarks. Ebner declined comment after the meeting. Asked after the meeting, Jensen said he believes forgiveness doesn’t require repentance.

The La Salle County Republican Party called the posting unfortunate and inappropriate. The clerk’s posting also drew criticism from the La Salle County Democrats and state Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa).

Ebner, a Republican, is serving her first term as county clerk. She was elected in November 2022.