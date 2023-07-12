La Salle County police reports: July 12, 2023

Clark J. Witczak, 38, of Peru, turned himself in to Peru police at noon Saturday on a Bureau County warrant for failure to appear (assault).
A 17-year-old Peru man was charged by Peru police with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding at 9:37 p.m. Saturday at Seventh and Putnam streets.
Richard W. Freeman, 36, of Statesville, North Carolina, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.
Marcus E. Garrett, 28, of Wenona, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Tuesday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street.
Joshua D. Learned, 26, homeless, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery) Tuesday at the Ottawa Police Department.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.