Marseilles K-9 officer Tucker retires

K-9 officer Tucker retired from the Marseilles Police Department because of health issues.

Tucker has served Marseilles alongside K-9 handler James Buckingham for the past five years.

“Tucker is well known throughout the community and was always eager to begin his shift,” the Marseilles Police Department said in his retirement announcement. “Tucker’s dedication to working made a positive impact on reducing drugs and locating suspects in Marseilles and surrounding communities. He truly is a ‘good boy!’”

Tucker will continue to reside with Buckingham and his family.