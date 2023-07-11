La Salle County police reports: July 11, 2023

Wade L. Huggett, 46, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at 13th Avenue and Second Street.
Ronald J. Hash, 34, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with domestic battery at 4:45 p.m. Monday at Fifth Avenue and Second Street.
Dmetric R. Wyatt, 31, of Grand Ridge, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Monday in the 1200 block of East Norris Drive.
Rodney A. Willard, 46, of Marseilles, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Wednesday in the 1100 block of First Avenue.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.