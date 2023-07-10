Ottawa manslaughter case could go to trial in January

An Iowa man awaiting a do-over trial for a 2017 rural Ottawa death does not yet have trial dates, but a judge has blocked off a week in January.

Mason Shannon, 48, of Newton, Iowa was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for placing Michael Castelli, of Ottawa, into a lethal chokehold during a struggle outside the Bonnie Plants growing facility. Shannon, however, succeeded in getting the conviction thrown out over a procedural problem.

A re-trial still is pending. During a Monday video conference, however, Visiting Judge William Dickenson said he blocked off the last full week in January 2024 (Jan. 22-26) in case attorneys decide they’re ready for trial.

Another pre-trial video conference will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

Shannon has spent the past few years arguing he should not have to stand trial a second time. Dickenson rejected his arguments at a May hearing and the case will return to La Salle County Circuit Court.

If convicted of involuntary manslaughter, Shannon could face up to five years in prison.