La Salle County Retired Teachers Association to attend Pistol Shrimp game, host fall meeting

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association has two events planned.

The group will attend the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp game Thursday, July 13, at Veterans Park in Peru. The group plans to meet at the concession stand at 6:30 p.m. for a group photo. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. Bring spouses/partners and children and grandchildren to join the fun.

The gall general member meeting will be Monday, Sept. 25, at the Dickinson House, 440 Dale Ave., Oglesby. The program will be short presentations by Nancy Kramer from Association Member Benefits Advisors; Richard Small from Illinois Retired Teachers Association and Regional Office of Education. The Honor Flight organization will discuss their purpose and mission with a presentation.

All retired teachers and those interested in the organization are invited to attend.