La Salle County 4-H Show & Junior Fair begins July 13

The La Salle County 4-H Show & Junior Fair will return Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16, at La Salle County Fairgrounds on the south side of Ottawa.

4-H members are completing projects and cleaning up the fairgrounds in preparation of putting on a great exhibit show. This year’s 4-H Show will represent the 4-Hers year-round projects, service learning and community activities the 4-H members participate in.

Thursday, July 13

Exhibition and judging starts on non-livestock projects. This includes everything from aerospace to zucchini! There also are visual arts exhibitions, natural resources, interior design, food science, cake decorating, among other activities. The Dog Show and a Style Revue and 4-H SWAG Show also will take place on Thursday. The night event will welcome the Illinois State Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull.

Friday. July 14

The Swine, Poultry and Dairy shows begin in the morning. Following the Dairy Show the goat venue will begin. The Public Presentation speaking contest will be at 5 p.m. in Exhibit Hall 3. Included with this presentation is a Share Your Talent impromptu show. Youth will be stage front to entertain and share their creative talents. The Broken Horse Rodeo will close the evening events starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

The Horse, Rabbit, and Beef Showmanship contest opens the morning with the beef show following. Many fun activities and events will be taking place throughout the day: Funny Magic Guy, Rob Thompson will provide three shows throughout the afternoon. 4-H Pop up activities will occur between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. along with some contests. The evening will offer a Fair Auction at 4:30 p.m. in the show arena, with numerous items for bidding and proceeds benefiting La Salle County 4-H programming. Evening entertainment will be the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

The Horse and sheep shows begin at 8 a.m. The Master Showmanship contest will also begin at about 10:30 a.m. in the Show Arena. As a special closing ceremony, graduating 4-H age youth and Cloverbuds are recognized in addition to the announcement of this year’s Hall of Fame recipient. Fairgoers and 4-H youth will meet in building 3 p.m. to congratulate all exhibitors and honor graduates. At the close of the fair the projects are released at about 4 p.m.

Forward 4-H questions to University of Illinois – La Salle County Extension at 815-433-0707. For information regarding gate fees and night events call the La Salle County Junior Fair Association at 815-200-3913.

The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. Visit https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp for more information.