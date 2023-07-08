You’d be surprised how birds of a feather flock together

“Sparrows never shut up.”

“Neither do robins.”

“Birds of a feather squawk together.”

Excuse me, those are notes I’m jotting down as I monitor the chorus of birds from my backyard patio. It’s early morning and the chirpers have been busy for some time.

Some experts call this the dawn chorus. Others call it irritating. I call it fascinating.

Ever been outside and suddenly the air is split by a bird song and someone says, “What kind of bird is that?” Well, I might be able to tell you. Because I’ve been spying on our feathered friends with a handy little app on my phone.

There’s other apps but the one I use is called Merlin, provided by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The app has tools to identify birds with photos or descriptions but I enjoy the sound system. Poke the record button and your phone listens to the chatter. The app separates and records the sounds and then shows a photo of the bird and its identity.

Ever present are sparrows and robins. What’s astonishing is the variety of other beaked barkers in my backyard that I hear but not see. Within minutes I recorded more than 25 different birds, not to mention hummingbirds that I could see.

Hidden in the trees and hedges were: house sparrows, an American Robin, European starling, cedar waxwing, common grackle, American goldfinch, Northern mockingbird, red-winged blackbird, black-capped chickadee, mourning dove, Eurasian collared dove, gray catbird, song sparrow, blue jay, house finch, red-winged woodpecker, red-bellied woodpecker, Eurasian tree sparrow, Northern cardinal, brown-headed cowbird, chipping sparrow, house wren, downy woodpecker, yellow warbler, Carolina wren and a rock pigeon.

That impressive chorus greets me in the morning. There’s several reasons for early chirping.

Experts at Thayerbirding.com note these reasons for early chirping:

To attract mates. Females choose males with the best songs and musical vocalization.

To mark territory so other birds know they have claimed their spot.

They like the peace and quiet at dawn because there is no competition yet.

They chirp fast and loud to get ready to hunt for food. Baby birds especially chirp very early for food. When properly fed, they sleep well at night and wake up energized.

Chirping noisily means the birds secure their spot and make sure other avians will not come near their food.

Male birds are extremely protective and will always be guarding their nests. They’re responsible for bringing food to their mates and babies.

Nights can be challenging. Primarily males and fewer females chirp loudly to show signs of good health.

Cornell hopes serious birders help expand and improve the app launched in 2014.

I’m starting to recognize the different songs, especially the chatterbox sparrows and robins. It’s fun. It’s interesting. And goes well with my first cup of coffee on my patio.

Kind of makes me want to whistle, you know. And join the chorus.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His PaperWork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.