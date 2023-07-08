La Salle County police reports: July 7, 2023

Samantha J. Ragazincky, 33, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with assault and resisting a peace officer at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday outside the La Salle high-rise.
Torricello A. Embry, 49, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) Wednesday in the 1800 block of Seneca Drive.
Hannah A. Barnes, 26, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 3:19 p.m. Thursday at Walmart.
Hayley G. Allen, 30, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday at Route 251 and Midtown Road.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.