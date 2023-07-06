Grand Ridge hosts country picnic for Ottawa Recreation

Ottawa Recreation hosted a country picnic Wednesday at Grand Ridge Park.

Children from Ottawa and Marseilles were bused to Grand Ridge, joining Grand Ridge children, for a day full of activities that included a lunch, hayrack rides and tug-of-war. More than 250 people attended and 160 hot dog lunches were served.

Norah and Crosby Tomato play a ring toss game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Grand Ridge Park for A Day On The Farm, an Ottawa Recreation program. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Next up for Ottawa Recreation’s special events is bowling Wednesday, July 12, at The Alley in Naplate. Bowling will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2. Limited bowling shoes will be available. Attendees can wear tennis shoes. Snacks and drinks are available to purchase. Transportation will be provided at recreation parks at 12:30 p.m.

Additional Ottawa Recreation special events this summer include a field trip July 19 to the Gamer’s Garage arcade in Marseilles and the citywide kids carnival on July 26 at Rigden Park.

Ottawa Recreation has coordinated a magic show at Central Intermediate School and a skating party at Paramount Skating Arena as special events so far this summer.

Call the Ottawa Recreation office at 815-434-7292 for more information.