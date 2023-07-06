Grand Ridge hosts country picnic for Ottawa Recreation

Ottawa Recreation hosted a country picnic Wednesday at Grand Ridge Park.
Children from Ottawa and Marseilles were bused to Grand Ridge, joining Grand Ridge children, for a day full of activities that included a lunch, hayrack rides and tug-of-war. More than 250 people attended and 160 hot dog lunches were served.
Next up for Ottawa Recreation’s special events is bowling Wednesday, July 12, at The Alley in Naplate. Bowling will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $2. Limited bowling shoes will be available. Attendees can wear tennis shoes. Snacks and drinks are available to purchase. Transportation will be provided at recreation parks at 12:30 p.m.
Additional Ottawa Recreation special events this summer include a field trip July 19 to the Gamer’s Garage arcade in Marseilles and the citywide kids carnival on July 26 at Rigden Park.
Ottawa Recreation has coordinated a magic show at Central Intermediate School and a skating party at Paramount Skating Arena as special events so far this summer.
Call the Ottawa Recreation office at 815-434-7292 for more information.