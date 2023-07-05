La Salle County Sheriff’s Office tickets 34 for seat belt violations

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office made one impaired driving arrest and issued 34 seat belt citations during the recent Independence Day safety campaigns.

In a Wednesday news release, the sheriff’s office reported 20 citations for speeding, 12 for distracted driving, 14 for no insurance, six for expired registration and two for driving while license suspended, plus 10 miscellaneous violations.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled, “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.