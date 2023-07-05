La Salle County police reports: July 5, 2023

Candice J. Bonnell, 44, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with DUI and resisting or obstructing a peace officer at 9:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South First Avenue. Later in the incident, police said, Bonnell was charged with a second count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and aggravated battery.
Dainius Sepkus, 26, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with aggravated battery and domestic battery Tuesday at his residence.
Tira L. Gouveia, 41, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Tuesday at her residence.
Angel Morales, 24, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with driving while suspended at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Illinois Street.
