La Salle County police reports: July 4, 2023

Edge Amaro-Villegas, 30, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was cited by Mendota police 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of U.S. 34 and East Fourth Road on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Jereme L. Elam, 33, of Mendota, was arrested by Mendota police 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Washington Street and 11th Avenue on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding.
Shana K. Brown, 42, of Oswego, was arrested by Ottawa police Monday on the 1000 block of East Norris Drive on a complaint of domestic battery. Brown was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Jeremy B. Finefield, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police Saturday on the 4100 block of Columbus Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.