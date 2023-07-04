Independence Day celebrations throughout the region

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 Fireworks burst overhead as thousands of people packed downtown Sterling and Rock Falls to watch the show Friday, June 30, 2023. Due to dry conditions, the set off point was moved to Lawrence Park. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

There may have been rain over the Fourth of July weekend, but it didn’t impact many of the hundreds of parades and fireworks displays throughout northern Illinois.

Today the celebration of our country’s founding continues with more parades, festivals, fireworks, concerts, ball games, ceremonies, backyard barbecues and other events across our land.

And if you need some inspiration for what today is all about, turn to today’s Opinion page for the full text of the Declaration of Independence, signed by our Founding Fathers on July 4, 1776.