VAC to host spaghetti dinner Aug. 17 to benefit Meals on Wheels

Voluntary Action Center will host its 16th annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Oglesby Elks Lodge, 800 E Walnut St.

Dine-in or carryout will be available.

Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, bread and butter, a dessert and a soft drink for dine-in customers. Tickets are $12 and children 5 and under eat for free. The venue will be filled with door prizes, raffle baskets and a variety of bake sale items for sale separately. There will be a 50/50 drawing and live entertainment.

Tickets are available at the door or in advance. Call 815-883-3630 for advance ticket purchases.

The 50/50 raffle tickets are available beginning June 7 at the Meals on Wheels office at 1840 St. Vincent Ave., La Salle. The 50/50 drawing will be Aug. 17 at the spaghetti dinner.

VAC provides meals regularly for more than 1,000 seniors, helping them to continue to live independently in their own homes. In addition to providing a nutritious hot meal and additional cold meals, and emergency shelf stable meal options, Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers provide regular well-being checks and provide a friendly hello to our isolated seniors and disabled individuals in our communities.

Support of VAC fundraisers helps to keep the meals rolling. To learn more about Meals on Wheels, visit https://vacdk.com/lasalle-meals/ or call 815.883.3630.