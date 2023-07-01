La Salle County police reports: June 30, 2023

Brian A. Nava, 18, of Chicago, was charged by Mendota police with criminal damage to property after a report of slashed tires at 10:06 a.m. Thursday at Main Street and Burlington Street.
Nicole M. Leal, 40, of Marseilles, was charged by Ottawa police with driving with a suspended license Thursday at 101 E. Canal St.
JJ A. Turano, 43, of Earlville (also listed in Ottawa), was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to state-supported property, violation of an order of protection and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant Thursday in the 1800 block of Seneca Drive.
London L. Weems, 32, of Peoria (also listed in Streator), was picked up on failure to appear warrants from La Salle County (obstructing identification) and Peoria County (obstructing identification and traffic charges) Friday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive.
Christopher Leone, 44, of Austin, Texas, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies with driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 3:14 a.m. Thursday on Route 351 and East 350th Road in La Salle Township. Police said Leone was charged after he intentionally struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Pioli of Oglesby, after which Leone lost control of his vehicle, entered the south ditch and overturned the vehicle.
