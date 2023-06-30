Streator man gets 4 years for sex assault

A Streator man pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting a teen and was sentenced to 4 years in prison.
Jesse J. Riebe, 38, of Streator, was charged in La Salle County Circuit Court late last year with one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison. The offense took place in August of 2020, according to court records.
Riebe had no previous criminal history and accepted a minimum term during a plea hearing Thursday before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.
The conviction is, however, subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, which requires certain felons to serve at least 85% of their prison time.
Riebe apologized when offered a chance to speak.