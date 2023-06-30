Alcohol use at parks debated at Ottawa council meeting

The consumption of alcohol in city parks was the main topic at a special meeting of the Ottawa City Council on Thursday.

Forms requesting use of alcohol in parks for special events – with the approval of Mayor Robb Hasty or Commissioner Marla Pearson – haven’t been updated in some time, the mayor said in his report Thursday. He posed the question of making that use available to private parties renting the shelters in the parks.

Alcohol use in the parks without such a permit from Hasty or Pearson is illegal.

“I would venture to say that it’s happening already,” Hasty said. “That’s not the fault of the police department because it’s not being policed, because there’s been no reason to.

“To me, it comes under allowing more freedom through more regulation, that if we’re aware that it’s being there, it becomes conscious for our police department. [We’re saying] we know this park is going to have this, drive by and make sure it’s being handled appropriately.”

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut said he believed alcohol should not be allowed in all shelters, particularly ones near playground equipment or areas where children might be playing. He feels in such a case there might be instances when children and families enjoying the parks may be exposed to foul language and drunken behavior.

“I have nothing against alcohol,” Eichelkraut said, “but I sure can’t see when you and your family with little kids are playing at a park and you want to have a big party right next to it [for example] at Fox River Park. I don’t think that jibes too well.

“I would feel bad if kids were exposed to that. These are family-friendly parks. Can there be alcohol in the parks? Yes, but they are placed where it shouldn’t be.”

Commissioner Tom Ganiere said he hasn’t seen incidents such as the ones Eichelkraut suggested and doesn’t have an issue with alcohol use at the park under regulatory conditions.

“It just allows alcohol in the park,” he said. “It’s not a license to be belligerent or out of line.”

Pearson agreed with Eichelkraut alcohol should not be allowed in the parks, but would relent for a special permit or event.

“I am by no means saying that it should be left wide open,” said Hasty, who agreed there should be some areas exempt from alcohol use. “That’s the specification I want. Checking the box on the form saying we are having our family reunion, we would like to have beer present. It’s very simple at that point to get that over to the police department, saying here’s the date, here’s the time, make sure this event isn’t getting out of hand for other people in the park.”

As the topic was introduced only for discussion, no action was taken. At the request of Eichelkraut, however, Hasty agreed to meet with Pearson to investigate limiting alcohol permits for certain areas of certain parks, away from where children may be playing.

In other action, the council:

Acknowledged because its next regularly scheduled meeting would fall on the Fourth of July, that meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Authorized an agreement with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments regarding Community Development Block Grants.

Entered an intergovernmental agreement with Sangamon Mass Transit District for repairs and maintenance on North Central Area Transit vehicles.

Approved an agreement with Hitchcock Design Group as part of the Open Space Land Acquisitions and Development grant for Allen Park.

Appointed Charles Schaefer as electrical inspector.

Authorized an agreement with Etscheid Duttlinger and Associates for engineering services for the Stevenson Road design.

Authorized a licensing agreement with Ralph Lowers to provide vending machines at Riordan Pool.