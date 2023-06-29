2023 Times Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Streator’s Kody Danko

Streator’s Kody Danko (2346) competes in the Class 2A 800-meter run at the IHSA State Meet in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“You are always going to look back and say, ‘I could have done this better,’ or, ‘If I’d done this, I’d had a better time or finish,’ but I can honestly say I’m happy with how the season went.”

— Kody Danko, The Times Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year