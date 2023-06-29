Marseilles Community Center thriving after 1 year

It’s only been a year, but it seems the Marseilles Community Center has touched about everyone in that city in those 12 months.

One year ago on Monday, the Marseilles Ministerial Association opened for the first time at its 850 W. Bluff St. location and since it has provided fun, games, information and fellowship to most of that city’s residents.

“I was kind of surprised when that popped up on my timeline because I didn’t think it had been a year already, it’s been so quick,” said Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck. “It’s had a pretty good year with the events they’ve had down there and I’m glad it’s still going strong … In fact, I think it’s going to continue to grow. We’ve had good financial support.

“It’s got something for everybody and we’re proud and excited to have it.”

The member churches in Marseilles in the association – Church of the Nazarene, First Baptist Church, Community of Christ Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, First Church of God, United Methodist Church, First Congregational Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church – all take a part in planning activities for people of all ages.

Led by pastor Troy Tvrdik of the First Baptist Church, the center is next going to host a Community Game Night, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 29. The night will include games, such as corn hole, badminton, four-square, ping pong, cards, board games and much more.

Earlier this month, it hosted its monthly Senior Citizens Day, hosting a day of card games like euchre and pinochle and other games. There also has been a cooking class conducted by the University of Illinois Extension Office, programs regarding use of pharmaceuticals and the ins and outs of Medicare.

But it’s not all about the grown ups.

The community center hosted an after-school program for children every weekday but Tuesdays (when there was early dismissal) during the school year. Hollenbeck believes participation would be even better if transportation from the school to the community center could be worked out.

“The school doesn’t have enough staff or buses to bring them there. That seems to be the hang up right now,” he said. “Hopefully we can get something worked out on that in the not-too-distant future.”

One of the most popular events there was a Christmas party where children had lunch with The Grinch, an event the mayor said was “super well-attended.”

There also was a Halloween party at the end of October and an Autumn Community Harvest event in November, classes on nutrition for children. The center is available for rent for special events.

“We’re working on plans for a fundraiser to help expand the programs offered,” Hollenbeck said. “It’s something that the entire community can take an interest in and be proud of.”