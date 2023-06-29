La Salle man tried to pry open ATM, cops say

A La Salle man was ordered held on $100,000 bond Thursday for allegedly trying to pry open an ATM machine with a crowbar and hammer.
Richard C. Young, 41, of La Salle, needs to post $10,000 in cash to be released from La Salle County Jail after prosecutors charged him with attempted theft, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years in prison, and possession of burglary tools, a Class 4 felony carrying 1 to 3 years.
Meanwhile, a woman accused of being his lookout faces the same felony charges but was ordered held on $5,000 bond. Marisa Melendez, 28, of Ottawa, was found to have no criminal history while Young is a repeat felon with a felony burglary conviction.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. approved their requests for the services of the public defender and ordered each to return June 20 to La Salle County Circuit Court.
La Salle police responded to an activated alarm at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday at First Federal Savings Bank and observed machine damage as well as tools left at the scene. Officers also spotted, and then placed into custody, two individuals running northbound from the scene.
In open court Thursday, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder further noted investigators found the cash machine partially opened and recovered pry bars and a hammer near the machine.