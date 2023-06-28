Local Sports Digest: Another young Farabaugh playing baseball overseas

Another Farabaugh playing baseball in Europe
An Ottawa 12-year-old will be competing in Europe with the U12 Great Britain National Baseball Team this week. Henry Farabaugh, who will be attending seventh grade at Shepherd, will play for the U12 Great Britain Lions July 5-9 at the European Baseball Championship in Valenciennes, France, with an opportunity to advance to the World Baseball Cup in Taiwan.
Henry is the son of Kane and Joanne Farabaugh and the younger brother of Lucas Farabaugh, who last year played baseball in Spain for Great Britain.
Scores of the tournament can be found at https://www.wbsceurope.org/en/events/2023-u-12-european-baseball-championship/home.
— Shaw Local’s Charles Van Horn contributed to this report.
Mike Stefan records hole-in-one
Mike Stefan, of Streator, recorded a hole-in-one during a family vacation in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Sunday, June 25.
While golfing with his son Nick, father Denny, brother Craig and nephews Lucas and Zach, Mike Stefan aced the 181-yard No. 8 of Bear Trace at Harrison Bay with a 4-iron.
NAPA, Gavin’s will meet for SYB championship … eventually
NAPA Autoparts used a fifth-inning rally earlier this week to advance to the Streator Little League Major Division city championship game against Gavin’s Lawncare. Streator’s city championship games — originally scheduled to be played Wednesday night — have been postponed to later in the summer due to low air quality related to the Canadian wildfires and the upcoming Little League district tournaments.
Rocco VanDuzer had multiple hits including the game-winning RBI of a 10-9 win over Vactor Manufacturing, with Paxson Thorp, Cooper Gallick and Noah Kolojay also providing multiple hits in the win. Joe Studnicki and Zarek Sibert had two hits apiece for Vactor, with Tyler Park striking out 10.