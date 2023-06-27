La Salle County police reports: June 27, 2023

Sebastian C. Aguilera, 19, of La Salle, was picked up by Peru police on a warrant for domestic battery at 12:26 p.m. Monday at the Tou-Rest Motel.
Randy J. Poremba, 61, homeless, was charged by Peru police with criminal trespass to state-supported land at 12:26 a.m. Thursday at the Peru Public Library.
Tiffany A. Longmire Harzheim, 39, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 7:32 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Mary E. Baumann, 48, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 11:02 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Christine N. Pellegrini, 42, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lane usage, speeding, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol at 12:22 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 6 at Terminal Road.
Dylan D. Pflibsen, 37, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with dog running at large at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Eighth Street.
Brittany A. Debeck, 32, of Mendota, was picked up by Peru police on an original La Salle County warrant for aggravated battery at 12:54 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Route 251.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.