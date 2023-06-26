Streator Leading Ladies honor Streator, Woodland students

The Streator Leading Ladies honored students from Streator and Woodland at its annual recognition dinner.

Scholarship chair Kim Donner presented the high school scholarships to Abby Pierce from Streator and Shay Wilcoxen from Woodland. Also awarded were eighth grade Outstanding Math Awards. Chair person Pam Riss recognized Northlawn student Brittan Bradley and Woodland student Izzy Moore.

Streator High School's Abby Pierce won a Streator Leading Ladies scholarship.

Special recognition this year was the presentation of the Beckie Chismarick Award for Community Service. This award was established in memory of Chismarick and was awarded to Shay Wilcoxen who was active in the Woodland Key Club, where Chismarick was the advisor,

In her applicaton, Wilcoxen said she knew and admired Chismarick and sought to emulate her dedication to community service.

Also present at the recognition dinner was Woodland teacher Melanie North, who won the drawing for the quilt donated by Pam Riss. Students’ parents were also invited to the dinner.