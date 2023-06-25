La Salle County police reports: June 25, 2023

David Gonzalez, 32, of Hobart, Indiana, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, driving while suspended plus traffic charges at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Route 23 and North 35th Road in Dayton Township.
Thomas Wagner, 28, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with DUI, expired registration and no insurance at 2:05 a.m. Saturday at Route 23 and Spring Street in Streator.
Taivon D. Miles, 29, of Mendota, was cited by Mendota police 5 a.m. Friday on a complaint of driving while license suspended near the intersection of North 4250th Road and East Fourth Road.
Dionna J. Buchanan, 32, of Mendota, was arrested by Mendota police 8:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Char-Lu Drive and U.S. 34 on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of obstruction/failure to identify.
Alan D. Bauer, 67, of Mendota, was cited by Mendota police 9:50 p.m. Friday on a complaint of DUI at the intersection of Second Street and 13th Avenue.
