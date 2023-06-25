La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Crops hanging in there despite no rain

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the fourth report of the summer.

The following report covers June 12-18 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: Pretty quiet this week, with no rain to report. We are all just waiting for a good moisture event to actually materialize. Some beans are getting post-emergence herbicide application. Herbicides that have residual effect need a quarter to an inch of rainfall to activate, and we are just not seeing that right now. Crops are still hanging in well, though corn leaves are rolled up by 10 a.m. to conserve moisture. Most fields still have good green color yet. Counties to the south and east are in a D2 (severe) drought, as of the June 15 map released. For reference, the drought intensity ranges from D0 (abnormally dry) to D4 (exceptional drought). I anticipate the June 22 map will classify La Salle County as D2 as well. Bottom line is we need some good rains in the next few weeks to have a chance at average yields. Stay cool and safe out there!

Ken Beck, Mendota: Well as everyone knows it’s dry and looks like it’s going to continue. Post spraying of corn is all wrapped up and probably half of the beans have been sprayed. Things are wrapping up quickly this year, but we will have to see how this all turns out.

David Myer, Marseilles: No rain to report and very light dews every evening. There’s some post spraying going on the beans early in the day but I’m not sure the weeds will die after being sprayed. This is the poorest crops I’ve ever had this time of the cropping season. The wheat is turning fast and I hope the quality is acceptable for the market locally. The straw is very short as well. The second cutting of hay is in progress and I’m surprised just how much there is. Please pray for substantial rain a couple of tenths evaporates in just a matter of minutes.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received no rain and so far crops are looking pretty good with it being hot and dry. In the late afternoon some of the corn is showing signs of stress with curled leaves. Most fields of corn are knee high to around waist high and we are now watching it for insect pests and any disease that we may have to deal with. Soybean fields vary in height from about 4 to 12 inches tall. As fields need it, they are being sprayed with herbicide to control the weeds. We have been spraying weeds in soybean field fence lines and getting our spring equipment checked over and put away. We keep watering the garden to keep it going and know it will be worth it later on. I’ve also been keeping pans of water out in several locations for wildlife to get a drink. Have a good week and be safe!

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: Another week of no rain! It is getting very serious now. The hot temps are really stressing the crops. It is surprising to me that the corn still unrolls at night, which is a good thing. It is getting ready for the next hot day without rain, but soon it is going to run out of gas. Beans are just about all sprayed. Thinking about cutting the second crop of hay, but there is not a lot of growth, and very few blooms showing. Maybe if we cut hay it would make it rain. Ha ha. Talked to a few people from all over the state of Illinois last weekend and all said they are short of rain. Markets have rebounded some but we will have to see how much yield is lost before we get moisture. Nothing else to report, stay cool and safe. Pray for rain! Have a good week.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: More dry weather. No rain to report since last week. Corn is starting to roll in the afternoons from the warmer temperatures. Crops look good overall and would benefit from some rainfall, but unlikely with the forecast at this present time. Post application of herbicides on corn and soybeans is pretty well wrapping up.

Rainfall:

David Hall 0

Ken Beck 0

David Myer 0

Bill Gray 0

Ken Bernard 0

Geoffrey Janssen 0