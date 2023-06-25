Fire damages South Streator home

Smoke alarms helped residents escape a home safely Sunday morning in the 1800 block of South Harrison Street in South Streator.

A resident called 911 at 7:47 a.m. Sunday after her children woke her up when the smoke alarms were going off, according to a news release from the Reading Fire Department.

Cornell and Long Point fire departments assisted Reading at the scene.

The inside of a South Streator home had significant smoke and water damage Sunday, June 25, 2023, from a fire. (Photo provided by Reading Fire Department)

Firefighters from Reading Engine 5 arrived on scene in less than 10 minutes to a residence with smoke coming from the home. Four Reading firefighters made entry through the front door while a firefighter from Long Point performed ventilation by cutting a hole in the roof for smoke to escape, the Reading Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters had the fire out in less than 5 minutes after 17 firefighters responded to the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for less than two hours to perform ventilation of smoke and investigation into the cause of the fire. The home had significant damage.

Reading Fire also was assisted by Streator EMS, Livingston County Dispatch (V-Com), Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Nicor, ComEd and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office for their assistance.