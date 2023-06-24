Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa to open for summer activities

Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa is announcing its opening and summer season of activities.

The Nell’s Foundation has been made possible through the inspiration and support of former Ottawan James Downey. Located at 2000 Alexis Ave. on 58 acres of oak woodland preserve, his contributions have allowed the foundation to create an engaging and evolutionary place. The mission of Nell’s Woodland is to provide people with a connection to nature, programs and educational opportunities that support stewardship in the areas of ecology, wellness and the arts.

This summer’s offerings will feature a partnership with Illinois Valley Community College, providing a variety of continuing education opportunities aligned with the Nell’s Woodland spheres of influence, along with public access to the park from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Additional plans are underway for a variety of other opportunities and programs to be announced via Nell’s website and future press releases.

The Nell’s Woodland community aspires to enhance and nurture the natural landscape of the 58 acre property. To date a walking pathway system has been developed that traverses 6,800 feet traveling across three distinct ridges allowing individuals to immerse themselves in the serenity of the preserve. For visitors and friends, the foundation has developed facilities to support and enhance our activities.

The Ecology Center is a place to welcome, gather and house programs for visitors. It features general gathering space, including kitchenettes, meeting and special functions rooms. The Health and Wellness Center is a curated space, designed to enhance the experience of yoga, mental health and self awareness.

The foundation invites people of all ages, backgrounds and demographics to partake in the rewards the Nell’s Woodland environment can provide. The foundation believes nature has the capacity to inspire, promote curiosity and generate creative ways of thinking and expression through the arts.

Nell’s Woodland will house experiential and educational courses through various partnerships with members of the community. The first of these collaborations will be with IVCC, which will begin in June 2023.

Classes and program activities with IVCC will be Tuesday through Friday with the park being closed to the public. Through its partnership with the city of Ottawa, the Nell’s Woodland preserve and trails will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays for the public beginning Sunday, June 25. Nell’s Woodland requires advanced registration via its website at https://www.nellswoodland.com/. Click on the “visit” tab to reserve a spot.

Contact connect@nellswoodland.com with further questions.