June 23, 2023
Peru man gets 25 years for sexually assaulting girl

Judge issues full sentence sought by prosecutors

By Tom Collins
A Peru man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13. (Derek Barichello)

A Peru man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13.

When offered a chance to speak in La Salle County Circuit Court, 36-year-old Aaron P. Curtin took a pass.

“No, your honor,” Curtin said. “I appreciate it, but I don’t have anything to say.”

Curtin’s silence, the judge said, “tells me you have no remorse.”

Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia promptly rejected Curtin’s bid for a minimum sentence and gave him the full amount prosecutors sought. The sentence is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, requiring certain felons to serve 85% of their prison time.

Curtin was charged in 2020 – the case was prolonged partly by the novel coronavirus pandemic – following a joint investigation between the Peru Police Department, La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and Department of Children and Family Services.

Despite the repeated delays, Curtin entered a blind plea in March to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony with an extended range of six to 60 years in prison because Curtin held a position of trust and authority over the victim.

Friday, defense attorney Brad Popurella called the state’s request for 25 years “excessive” and failed to consider several mitigating factors. Curtin had a limited criminal history and a record of community service before a 2019 accident that left him with neuropathy.

Cumulatively, Popurella argued, Curtin’s prior good conduct merited a sentencing reduction. He suggested six to eight years

But Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams argued for 25 years, citing the victim’s trauma – she declined to submit a written or oral victim impact statement – and the need for deterrence.

“There’s almost nothing you can say how atrocious [is] the offense he’s committed,” Adams said, adding later, “The ripple effect of what he did to her will last for the rest of this lady’s life.”