Passerby credited for limiting Streator porch fire damage

The Streator Fire Department recognized a passerby on Wednesday for preventing a porch fire from spreading to a house on the 200 block of East Broadway Street.

The passerby noticed smoke coming from the porch of the home at 202 E. Broadway just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and called 911. Firefighters responded in less than 2 minutes and extinguished the fire in less than 5 minutes, preventing the fire from extending into the home, the Streator Fire Department said in a news release.

There were no injuries reported. The porch of home had minor damage. The fire investigation conducted by Streator firefighters determined the fire to be accidental and “careless discarding of smoking materials” contributed to the fire. Firefighters urged residents to carefully dispose of all smoking materials.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch and the Streator Police Department.