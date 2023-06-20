Columbus Street in Ottawa to be reduced to 2 lanes

North and southbound traffic on Columbus Street (Route 23) in Ottawa from Prairie Street south to the railroad tracks/Fremont Street will be reduced to two lanes of traffic for repairs to a broken sewer line beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

All northbound vehicle will be limited to the east lane. All southbound traffic will be diverted across the media at Prairie Street to use the center lane (usually used as a passing lane for northbound traffic).

Contractors expect this repair to be completed by the end of the day Thursday, June 22, and all lanes to be reopened to traffic. It is recommended drivers consider using alternative routes if possible while repairs are in progress.