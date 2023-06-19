United Way of Eastern La Salle County Labor of Love to accept applications through Aug. 1

Plans are underway for a fall Labor of Love set for Saturday, Oct. 7.

United Way of Eastern La Salle County is accepting Labor of Love applications for essential repairs and modifications on homes owned by low-income homeowners and homes owned by military families of deployed personnel. The deadline to make an appointment to apply is Tuesday, Aug. 1.

United Way’s volunteer-based Labor of Love program will once again help deserving homeowners with limited financial resources to receive necessary repairs, improvements and modifications to their homes at no cost or obligation. The program works in partnership with 12 area communities, the Illinois Valley Building Trades, Constellation/Exelon, volunteers, organizations, churches, schools and contractors to ensure the safety, accessibility and security of low-income homeowners’ homes, particularly the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans and families with young children. The program also helps spouses of active-duty military personnel to maintain their homes while their loved ones are away.

“The primary goal of Labor of Love,” said Bill Cairns, Local 195/174 and program co-chair, “is to help individuals and families remain in their homes, living independently, safe, warm and dry. Our first priorities will be to address repair issues that present a health or safety risk and/or limits access to or within the home. "

Labor of Love repairs are provided at no charge to people who own their home, but who, because of financial or physical limitations are unable to do needed repairs themselves and cannot afford the expense of hiring the work done. To be eligible for Labor of Love assistance consideration, applicants must:

Own and live in their home, with no plans to vacate or sell the home for a period of 3-5 years.

The home must be located within eastern LaSalle County, specifically: Dayton, Grand Ridge, Harding, Leland, Marseilles, Naplate, Norway, Ottawa, Seneca, Serena, Sheridan and Wedron.

The home must be a single-family home, not rental property, or condominium.

The home is insured under a homeowner’s policy.

Current on the home’s property taxes and not in foreclosure.

Household income must be no greater than 50% of the La Salle County median annual income.

Be financially and physically unable to do the work themselves.

Sign a homeowner agreement, release and waiver; and provide verification of income and homeownership.

Military families are to provide a copy of military orders or active-duty ID Card. All homes owned by military families of deployed personnel will be considered.

Must agree to inspections of the property.

Most of the work is done in one day, which traditionally takes place rain or shine, the first Saturday in October. This year’s Labor of Love is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 7. Volunteers from all walks of life and all skill levels, will come together to tackle broken steps and missing railings, faulty plumbing and wiring, leaking roofs, insecure and drafty windows and doors, and other weatherization and home-safety repair projects. Repair/improvement projects are planned and supervised by professional trade’s people, contractors and House Captains who generously donate their time and skills.

Labor of Love applications are available at the drive-up windows of most area financial institutions; including First National Bank of Ottawa, 701 La Salle St.; First Federal Savings Bank, 433 W. Main St., Ottawa; Old Second National Bank, 323 E. Norris Road, Ottawa; OSB Community Bank, 925 La Salle St., Ottawa and 125 W. Bluff St., Marseilles (formerly Twin Oaks Savings Bank); Financial Plus Credit Union, 800 Chestnut St., Ottawa; First State Bank, 1212 La Salle St., Ottawa; Midland States Bank, 400 Etna Road, Ottawa; Streator Onized Credit Union, 721 Columbus St., Ottawa; Marseilles Bank, 100 E. Bluff St., Marseilles; Grand Ridge National Bank, 105 W. Main St., Grand Ridge; First Midwest Bank of Seneca, 224 N. Main St., Seneca; and Resource Banks, Leland and Serena.

Applications also are available at the United Way office, 601 State St., Ottawa, and Marseilles and Seneca city halls. All applications are to be returned to United Way by appointment by Tuesday, Aug. 1. Applications will be considered, and homes previewed as they are received. Call United Way of Eastern La Salle County at 815-434-4003 to make your appointment to submit and review your application and repair needs.

If you know of someone in eastern LaSalle County whose safety and quality of life could be improved with help from Labor of Love, encourage and assist them in filling out a homeowner application.

“So often the people who need and deserve the help the most, are the most hesitant to apply,” said John Levy, Labor of Love co-chair. “Older Adults may be hesitant to seek Labor of Love assistance, afraid that there may be a catch, a hidden cost to ‘free’ home repairs – which there is not. We’ve also been told by deserving seniors that there are others who need help more than they do.”

Free, essential home repairs may seem “too good to be true,” but all materials and labor are provided to eligible homeowners with no charge to the homeowner(s) or their family, now or in the future. United Way can offer the program at no cost because of the generosity of the local community and the hundreds of volunteers and local contractors who give their hearts, talents and muscle to help. Labor of Love is based on the age-old tradition of a “barn-raising’” people coming together to assist neighbors who can’t do the work themselves.

All repairs are made possible through corporate and community donations, memorials, a Community Outreach grant from Exelon Nuclear LaSalle Station, which Labor of Love’s Signature Sponsor for the past 19 years, and a weatherization grant from the Warm Neighbors Foundation.

This year Labor of Love will celebrate its 32nd year helping to preserve home ownership and ensuring that homeowners needing help can live independently in healthy and safe homes. For more information about Labor of Love home assistance, to get involved, volunteer or to donate, contact United Way of Eastern La Salle County at 815-434-4003 or unitedwayelc@sbcglobal.net