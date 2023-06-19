Streator mayor reacts to 3rd shooting since May 6, ‘I am tired of it,’ she says

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei said of the shooting Sunday morning, “putting others at risk to settle your issues is unacceptable.”

The shooting was the third in the city since May 6 – and the second in the 100 block of North Bloomington Street in that time period, with one of them resulting in a death.

“I am tired of it, and I know the citizens of Streator are too,” Bedei said in a post Sunday night on her official mayor’s page on Facebook.

“Most of Streator is filled with kind, caring citizens who respect our laws and just want a safe place to live,” she added. “It is a shame that a very small percentage of people are behaving this way.”

Bedei also shared a news release issued by police about the shooting, as well one issued Saturday about a suspicious tote locked on a sign in the parking lot near the post office.

The shooting at about 1 a.m. Sunday resulted in 36-year-old man being injured by several gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for injuries, police said in a news release. He was shot three times in his lower body, Streator Police Chief John Franklin said.

Police have executed search warrants, but have not made any arrests as of Sunday afternoon, Franklin said.