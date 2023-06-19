Local Sports Digest: Ottawa City Rec softball, Streator Youth Baseball highlights

New scoreboards for Streator Girls Softball
Streator Girls Softball received two new scoreboards thanks to the generosity of local businesses and installed them over the weekend to be used down the homestretch of the 2023 season.
Sponsors whose signage will accompany the scoreboards include Streator Onized Credit Union, Alloy Specialties, Lilja Corp. and Winterrowd Funeral Home. First State Bank and Gulo and Associates also made donations to repair dugouts at Bodznick Park.
Ottawa City Rec Softball
In Ottawa City Rec Softball Men’s League play, results and highlights included:
Illinois Office Supply 10, Asphalt Paving 0: Nate Melvin, Jake Thomas and Max Mitchell each provided two hits and two runs scored, with Andrew Allen the winning pitcher.
The Outage 15, Shamrock Slots 3: Dave Dillard smacked a grand slam, with Taylor Morgan and winning pitcher Tyler Zellers each adding three-run homers.
Backdoor Sliders 14, Tony’s Butt Shack 8: Mike Fraga (4 for 4), Steve Taylor (3 for 3) and the trio of Drew Martin, Tyler Turner and Tyler Sharisky (two hits apiece) led the Sliders.
Illinois Office Supply 22, The Outage 9: Nate Melvin was 5 for 5 and scored four runs, Dylan Gerding homered twice, Frank Dermer had four hits, Jace Addis had three, and winning pitcher Andrew Allen supported himself with four hits. For The Outage, Mickey Armstrong homered, and Brandon Moore provided three hits.
Backdoor Sliders 11, Tree Guy 10: Drew Martin scored thrice, Phil Reilly had three hits, and Spencer Huberty knocked two hits for the Sliders. Ryan Chamberlain’s three hits and Daniel Bruner’s two paced Tree Guy.
Shamrock Slots 9, Backdoor Sliders 4: Tyler Turner was 3 for 3 for the Sliders, while Elliot Kowalski and Ryan Fuchs each tapped two hits for Shamrock.
Tony’s Butt Shack 10, Asphalt Paving 6: Neil Kovash had two hits and three runs scored in support of winning pitcher Mike Durdan. Hayden Swett and Mike Schramm tallied two hits and three runs each for Tony’s.
Shamrock Slots 12, Tony’s Butt Shack 1: Two hits each were recorded by Shamrock’s Jon Zytnowski, Jake Less, Elliot Kowalski and Tony Yeager.
The Outage 11, Asphalt Paving 1: Brandon Moore’s two hits along with Joey Ceja’s home run led The Outage.
Illinois Office Supply 13, Tree Guy 8: Andrew Allen’s pitching, Jake Addis’ four hits and three runs scored, Dylan Gerding’s home run and Michael Killelea’s triple and inside-the-park homer led IOS. Alex Graham and Brandon Aguirre each provided three hits for Tree Guy.
Illinois Office Supply 20, Backdoor Sliders 2: Nate Melvin (three hits, three runs), Jace Addis (three hits, three runs), Dylan Gerding (home run), Andrew Allen (pitching win) and the trio of Frank Derner, Dylan Manley and Tom Durdan (two hits each) paced IOS.
In Ottawa City Rec Softball Women’s League play, results and highlights included:
Muffy’s 7, Bears Den 5: Chrissy Alison (three hits), Mindy McConnaughhay (two hits) and Kathy Long (winning pitcher) led Muffy’s, while for Bears Den Taylor Mealey knocked two hits.
Boomin’ Vinyl 13, The Outage 3: Hannah Buckstahler had two hits for The Outage. Hannah Burks had three — including an inside-the-park home run — for Boomin’, with KT Cox adding two hits in support of winning pitcher Lacey Hansen.
Boomin’ Vinyl 10, Bears Den 4: Lacey Jansen pitched the win, with Michaella Batistelli and Sydney Stalker tapping two hits apiece.
Muffy’s 8, The Outage 7: Kathy Long (winning pitcher) and Chrissy Alison (three hits) paced Muffy’s. Molly Bardson was 3 for 3 for The Outage.
Streator Youth Baseball highlights
As provided by the league’s coaches, here are highlights from Streator Youth Baseball Cub League play:
Firefighters Local 5, SAT Construction 3: Cameron Tutko legged out three doubles, Brantley Heilman had an inside-the-park homer, Blaize Missel and Todd Hollander provided two hits each for Firefighters Local #56. Mathew Thomas, Rocky Neiman and Jace Handzus had the top bats for SAT.
Firefighters Local 3, Casa Jalisco 2: Cameron Tutko raced around the bases for a walk-off, inside-the-park home run, one of his two hits. Brantley Heilman doubled twice. Beau Ondrey (home run) and Percy Jackson (double) paced Casa.