La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Moderate drought puts some stress on crops

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the third report of the summer.

The following report covers June 5-11 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau. None of the farmers reported any rainfall in the reporting week.

David Hall, Serena: Our first widespread chance of rain for the area left us with a disappointing 0.1 inch for the reporting week. The U.S. drought monitor maps are released each Thursday, and we are currently in a D1 (moderate) drought. So far the row crops are hanging in well, but they are definitely not thriving. Plants are having to send roots deep to tap into available subsoil moisture. Hay fields are slow to recover from first cutting. Winter wheat will be reaching maturity soon, aided by the dry weather. We made our post-herbicide application on corn. The products we used needed to be sprayed before the corn was 20 inches tall to avoid crop damage, and we were at the end of the window. Other activities included rain dances, spot spraying field edges and equipment maintenance. Commodity markets are just starting to trade this weather. The flipside is low global demand, especially for corn right now. It is hard for us as producers to sell into a weather market when there is no rain in sight. Have a safe week!

Ken Beck, Mendota: This week is pretty simple, there is no rain and that’s what everybody is talking about. We get teased a lot but no rain. Corn is being sprayed, first hay is cut, and next week soybeans will probably get sprayed. So, things are winding up pretty quick for the year but we need rain.

David Myer, Marseilles: Not much positive news to report as we received a big 0.1 inch rain then the wind kicked up and it was gone. It’s sad when the temps in the low 70s and the corn plants are rolling up. Grain prices are floundering between weather forecasts and lack of demand for our crops. Corn postemerge spraying about done though I have some 5 inches tall later planted corn. I would please ask drivers on the rural roads that we share the roads with you though we are much slower and we turn into farm entrances not just marked roads and please remember what the Rules of the Road told us, it may takes a few more minutes to get to your destination but our families would like to see us again too. Stay safe and pray for rain for your gardens and our crops.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: This last week I received 0.1 inch of rain. Most fields of corn are knee high and looking good. I’ve started to notice some leaves are curling late in the afternoon due to lack of moisture. Soybean fields have emerged and look good. Some early planted fields are 6 to 8 inches tall. Many are being sprayed with herbicide. I’ve been seeing fawns in the area and been getting reports from others that many have been born. Geese and ducks are coming off nests with little ones also. I haven’t seen any young pheasants or quail yet but I’m hoping there are a few around. It’s been pretty good weather this year for the local wildlife. Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the week we received .15 inch or a tenth and a half. Not very much. It is getting dry. Crops surprisingly look OK, for the little bit of moisture we have had since we planted. Corn is close to waist high. Beans are still growing slow but some 15 inches rows are close to closing the rows together. Markets are starting to show some push upward with the lack of rain fall. The cool nights and cloudy days are making crops look okay. Bean spraying is under way now. Mowing roadsides and waterways are the next jobs to be done, Along with hauling out 2022 crops out of the bins. That’s all for this week. Hope you had a great Father’s Day weekend!

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Fairly dry week, I did receive right at 1/2 of an inch of rain. Crops are still looking good, corn is getting knee to waist high and has very good color. Post application of soybean herbicide is going on. As always ditch mowing, cleaning equipment from spring, and scouting fields for pests.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 0.1

Ken Beck 0

David Myer 0.1

Bill Gray 0.1

Ken Bernard 0.15

Geoffrey Janssen 0.5