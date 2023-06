The Streator Post Office was closed Saturday morning after a suspicious tote was found tied to a street sign in the parking lot.

The Streator Police Department called the Kane County Bomb Squad to the scene as a precaution and the tote was removed, said Streator Police Officer Ryne Reel. No known threat was identified, but the item will be investigated further.

The Streator Fire Department assisted at the scene with a drone and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.