Reddick Library in Ottawa to give away pollinator packs

June is National Pollinators Month.

To celebrate, pick up a pollinator pack at the Circulation Desk of Reddick Library in Ottawa with information about local pollinators and how to help them. The packs include a sample of beeswax pellets, honey and instructions on how to make a beeswax wrap. Packs will be available while supplies last.

Registration is not required. Packs are limited to one per patron. They will be available the week of June 19.

The following events are scheduled the week of June 19 at library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. to noon: Monday, June 19: Summer Morning Movie Madness, all ages. Join the library for some pancakes and a movie, “Inside Out,” (rate PG) at the library.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, June 19: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Maltese Falcon” by Dashiell Hammett will be discussed. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: Sam Spade is hired by Miss Wonderley to track down her sister, who has eloped with a man named Floyd Thursby. When Spade’s partner is shot while on Thursby’s trail, Spade finds himself both hunter and hunted.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 20: Ready, Set, Read! A story time to help children ages 3 to 6 develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 20: Garden Bombs, kindergarten through second grade. Garden bombs are a fun and effective way to garden. Create some at the library and discover how garden bombs can revolutionize the gardening experience.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for ages 9-36 months.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21: Crafter’s Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Join YA Assistant Kim for this fun and easy activity. Create a paracord bracelet and a painted paper bag star. Perfect for anyone looking for a creative outlet.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21: Braiding Sweetgrass: A Virtual Conversation with Robin Wall Kimmerer (Illinois Libraries Present). Kimmerer, the award-winning author of “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and Teachings of Plants,” will share her unique perspective on the interconnectedness of humans and nature and the importance of recognizing and respecting the gifts of the Earth. She will delve into her own experiences as a botanist, indigenous science professor, and environmental advocate, and offer insights into her journey of learning to listen to the voice of the natural world. This is a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most important voices in the movement toward a more sustainable and equitable future and to be inspired to make positive changes in your own life an community. To register, go to https://bit.ly/ILP_RobinWallKimmerer.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22: Parachute Preschool Play, ages 3 to 6. Join in on the fun with a parachute, music and movement time. Experience the excitement of singing, dancing and playing parachute games. Parachute play is an explosion of color, sound and energy.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Visit the library for a coloring session. The library will provide all the supplies.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24: Summer Crafter Hours, adults. All supplies will be provided to paint decorative ladybug rocks for your garden or indoor plants. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.