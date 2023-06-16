Wisconsin fugitive apprehended in La Salle County on child porn charges

A Wisconsin man was picked up by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies on a fugitive from justice warrant from Wisconsin on three counts of possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday news release.
Jason T. Procknow, 50, of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, waived his right to an extradition hearing Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and will be remanded to Wisconsin.
However, investigators allege Procknow traveled from Wisconsin to La Salle County with a minor, who was safely returned to her parents. That matter still is under investigation by multiple agencies in Illinois, Wisconsin and by the FBI. Further charges may be filed in La Salle County once the investigation is complete, police said.