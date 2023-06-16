La Salle County police reports: June 16, 2023

Antonio Lopez, 44, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with illegal dumping, a violation of city ordinance, at 12:46 p.m. Thursday at the City of La Salle leaf dropoff.
James M. Jones, 35, of Hammond, Indiana, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 8:25 p.m. Thursday at West Main Street and 16th Street.
Jorge Gutierrez-Hernandez, 49, of Ottawa, was cited by Ottawa police on a complaint of no valid driver’s license on Wednesday on the 300 block of West Madison Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.