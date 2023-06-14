La Salle County police reports: June 14, 2023

Algenis Vazquez, 30, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday at a location in the 500 block of First Street. He posted bond.
Janette A. Rocha, 50, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South 13th Avenue.
Robert C. Rutledge, 58, of Mendota. was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday at 12th Street and Third Avenue.
Savannah Rankin, 23, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to state-supported property Tuesday in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive.
David A. Mercadel, 21, homeless, and Maribel M. Lopez-Morales, 18, of Ottawa, were charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to state-supported property Tuesday in the 600 block of Third Avenue. Lopez-Morales was additionally charged with resisting a peace officer.
Bethany J. Gordon, 39, of Princeton, was charged by Peru police with DUI, improper lane usage, speeding and no insurance at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday at Fifth and Buffalo streets.
Louise A. Simpson, 57, of Oglesby, was charged by Peru police with retail theft ($50-$100) at 12:34 p.m. Monday at Hy-Vee.
Autumn M. Hand, 19, of Ottawa, was charged by Peru police with retail theft ($50-$100) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Walmart.
Samantha Pouk, 23, of Marseilles, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 9:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 23 and North 2479th Road in South Ottawa Township. Pouk was charged after striking behind a northbound vehicle driven by Amber Grenda, of Ottawa.
