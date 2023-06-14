Arabella Remedies LLC in Streator opens in Incubator

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony June 1 at Arabella Remedies LLC, which recently opened at Suite 4 in the Streator Incubator, 401 W. Bridge St.

Owner Elizabeth Gillette is a holistic health practitioner who offers natural/organic products and remedies, wellness and nutrition consultations, sound healing and meditation, Reiki sessions, among other services, including the recent launch of Arabella Children’s Academy.

For more information, contact Arabella Remedies LLC at 815-310-5779 or go to www.arabellaremediesllc.com.