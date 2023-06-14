June 14, 2023
Arabella Remedies LLC in Streator opens in Incubator

Holistic health practitioner opens business

By Shaw Local News Network
Courtney Levy, executive director of the Streator Chamber; Jeanne McMenamin, of the Streator Chamber; Elizabeth Gillette, owner of Arabella Remedies LLC; Streator City Manager David Plyman; and Amy Lambert, of the Small Business Development Center, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Arabella Remedies LLC in the Streator Incubator. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony June 1 at Arabella Remedies LLC, which recently opened at Suite 4 in the Streator Incubator, 401 W. Bridge St.

Owner Elizabeth Gillette is a holistic health practitioner who offers natural/organic products and remedies, wellness and nutrition consultations, sound healing and meditation, Reiki sessions, among other services, including the recent launch of Arabella Children’s Academy.

For more information, contact Arabella Remedies LLC at 815-310-5779 or go to www.arabellaremediesllc.com.