Poco a Poco Music Festival begins in Streator, 5 public events set the week of June 12

The Poco a Poco Summer Music Festival in Streator will run throughout the week of June 12, with some public concerts.

The week-long program for incoming high school freshmen through graduated seniors. Poco a Poco provides 30-plus hours of individualized training in voice and choral techniques, piano and various electives.

While much of the festival focuses on workshops for music students, there are a number of public events for the community to attend, and even participate.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13: The Poco a Poco Faculty will conduct a concert at Park Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Vermillion St. The concert is free and open to the public. Come early for a roundtable discussion at 6:30 p.m.

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 15: Fun with Music! Poco a Poco will lead a musical program for kindergarten through fourth grade students at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14: A coffeehouse concert will be presented at More on Main, 317 E. Main St., featuring junior faculty performing solos, duets and other pieces. The concert is free and open to the public.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15: A student showcase concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Park Presbyterian Church, with a roundtable discussion at 6:30 p.m.

3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16: The annual Community Concert featuring the Community Choir and Community String Ensembles will take place at Streator High School, 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Special appearances by Poco a Poco’s young artists and faculty are planned. See the efforts of a week’s worth of rehearsals and training. The concert is free and open to the public.